SpaceX to try and launch CSG-2 mission on Friday

article

We are counting down to two SpaceX launches from Cape Canaveral.

The first one, which was scheduled for Thursday night, was delayed due to unfavorable weather. SpaceX is now targeting Friday at 6:11 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite into orbit. CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

RELATED: NASA sets February launch date to test Artemis moon rocket

On Saturday, there's a Falcon 9 launch set for 3 p.m. That rocket will send more Starlink satellites into orbit. SpaceX has not said whether Thursday's delay will impact that launch time.

Watch the launch when it happens by downloading the FOX 35 Ne

Advertisement

ws App. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.