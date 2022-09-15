SpaceX to try and launch Starlink mission on Saturday

SpaceX said it will try once again to launch its Starlink satellites into space on Saturday night.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:43 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On Friday, SpaceX made its fourth attempt to launch its Falcon rocket to space, after three previous failed attempts.

The rocket was slated to take off at 9:15 p.m. if weather conditions permit.

On Thursday, SpaceX canceled its third launch attempt of its Starlink satellites due to unfavorable weather, the company announced in a tweet.

SpaceX's first two attempts were cancelled earlier this week due to unfavorable weather as well.

SpaceX had moved its initial nighttime launch from Tuesday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 14, but unfavorable weather got in the way of both attempts.

The rocket will carry up over 50 satellites as part of the Starlink mission. The satellites are now slated to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday night at 9:27 p.m.

Wednesday night, SpaceX tweeted that they were "standing down" from the second launch attempt.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find out the best viewing times in your area. You can also see a live map of where the satellites are in real-time.