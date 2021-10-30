Spooktacular weather! Temperatures to drop into the 40s, 50s on Halloween

Happy Halloween weekend Central Florida!

We have much cooler temperatures in store for the next few days. We start today with passing showers from west to east across the Florida peninsula. These showers are likely through 11 a.m., then they will push offshore.

Afternoon highs today reach the low to mid-70s across the interior and along the coast. These temperatures are down nearly 10 degrees from Friday afternoon.

It will be a breezy afternoon with wind gusts out of the west from 15 to 20 mph. This is all thanks to a cold front passing through the region.

Behind the front, much cooler air will arrive overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 50s in Orlando and upper-40s in north Central Florida.

If you are planning on heading to the beach today, there is a high risk for rip currents. Make sure you are swimming near an open lifeguard stand.

Tomorrow is Halloween and clear skies and crisp autumn air will be the forecast. Morning lows will drop into the 50s across much of Florida. Trick-or-treaters can expect dry conditions and temperatures in the low-70s.

The cold weather won't be done with us yet. Another cool blast is expected to come back around to Central Florida on Friday with a 30-percent chance for showers and storms.

