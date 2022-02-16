Sports Illustrated Resort coming to Orlando in 2024

Outdoorsy people and sports fans will love this: a Sports Illustrated Resort is coming to Orlando!

The company is reportedly launching a line of resorts and the Orlando location is one of the first.

"Sports Illustrated Resorts aims to provide a vibrant, exciting, and interactive experience that celebrates the legacy of athletic achievements," the website says.

Concept art for the new hotel features a baseball diamond, go-kart track and water park! Other amenities include swim-up bars, spa and wellness, and other family-friendly watersports activities.

The website says it's set to open in 2024. Its first location in the Dominican Republic will reportedly open this year.

