Start your engines! NASCAR fans can take their own cars for laps around Daytona International Speedway

article

Ever wonder what it feels like to be behind the wheel on Daytona's iconic racetrack? Well, NASCAR is giving fans a chance to take their own vehicles for a couple of laps on the Daytona International Speedway!

On Monday, Jan. 23, the NASCAR Foundation is hosting its "License to Drive" event from 2 - 8 p.m.

For $50, fans can drive their own cars on the track for two escorted laps at 55 mph, allowing all drivers to maintain enough speed to take on the 31-degree banking. All registered vehicles must be street legal and have a seat belt for every passenger. No motorcycles will be allowed.

Laps will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis with only 50 vehicles allowed on the track at a time. Drivers and passengers will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to running their laps.

MORE NEWS: Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window

Online registration closes on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. However, there will be on-site registration starting at 2 p.m. on Monday. You can register and find more information at www.NASCARfoundation.org/drive.

All proceeds and donations will benefit The NASCAR Foundation. NASCAR established The NASCAR Foundation in 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States.