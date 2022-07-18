Missing Child Alert canceled after 14-year-old Sebring girl found safe

article

The statewide Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Sebring has been canceled. The girl was found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities were searching for the teen, who was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robin Avenue.

The Missing Child Alert was activated Monday afternoon by FDLE investigators. It has since been canceled.

No further information was provided by law enforcement.