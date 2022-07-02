Storm-filled weekend to dampen 4th of July in Central Florida

If you've got outdoor plans for the 4th of July holiday weekend, keep an eye on the skies.

Central Florida will be dodging storms over the next few days, which could put a hold on any outdoor BBQ's or beach time you were looking forward to.

Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Warm and Humid to start off the day today. Temperatures will top off in the low 90s. Scattered storms will start early in the afternoon. By 12 pm the storms will be to the west of I-75 and continue to track eastward. The east coast sea breeze will spark more showers. The main threat will be heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Stay hydrated if you are headed to the parks! Saturday starts off warm, reaching 80 by 8 am. Showers and storms start in the early afternoon around 2 pm.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the main weather issues at the parks/attractions.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Partly cloudy skies to kick off this Saturday morning. Get to the beaches early to enjoy a longer beach day. By 2 pm the storm chances increase. The surf will be around 2 ft and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will be at extreme levels.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures stay in the low-90 for this holiday weekend with storm chances each day. Rain chances remain at 60% through Monday. Luckily, the rain comes in the afternoon throughout the weekend. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the live radar!

