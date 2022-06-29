Storms possible for Central Florida on Wednesday: When they'll arrive

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It will be another warm and humid afternoon in central Florida with highs in the low-90s in Orlando and upper-80s along the coast. Showers and storms begin just after lunchtime starting along I-95 and moving west across the peninsula by this evening. Coverage remains at 40% today, so not everyone will see that rain.

If you do, the storms could produce very heavy rain at times leading to localized flooding in some areas and cloud-to-ground lighting. When thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the theme parks will remain quite this morning, but by the afternoon, temperatures warm to the low-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated. Shower and storm chances are possible early this evening.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach today, you can expect partly sunny skies to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. As for temperatures, they will reach the upper-80s. Showers are possible this afternoon, but any storms likely moving west. There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures remain in the low-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range anywhere from 40% today, to 60%-70% through Saturday. Sunday and Monday will bring slightly lower rain chances, 40%-50%, with warming temperatures. The Fourth of July is on Monday and it will be HOT with highs near 94 degrees in Orlando. Make sure you are staying hydrated and weather aware each afternoon. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

There are three disturbances the FOX 35 Storm Team is watching across the tropical Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The first, Potential Tropical System #2 which is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next day or so.

The second, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift westward toward the east coast of Texas over the next few days bringing heavy rain. This area has a 40% chance for further development.

The third is a tropical wave with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a 30% formation chance within the next five days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team this hurricane season.