Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Thursday: Timeline for your area

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Warm and humid on this Thursday with showers and storms making an appearance mainly after 2 p.m. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning look likely. Typical for this time of year! Rain wraps

up later tonight with quiet skies through the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy with some clearing late.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the theme parks will remain quite this Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, temperatures warm to the low-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated.

Showers and storms fire up after 1-2 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main weather issues out at the parks/attractions. Remember, when thunder roars you head indoors!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s. Showers and storms make a return with a few showers developing after 10 a.m.. A greater risk of lightning storms will pepper in by the PM hours.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures remain in the low-90s and at times mid-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range from 60%-70% through Sunday and into the July 4th holiday come Monday.

