Storms to move in before cold front drops temperatures into 40s, 50s

We started the weekend on a foggy note ahead of a very stormy Saturday.

There was a Dense Fog Advisory across our entire viewing area on Saturday morning that reduced visibility for drivers.

Despite the very foggy conditions, SpaceX successfully launched its next batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday.

Now that the fog is starting to clear, there will be mostly cloudy skies.

Our next big thing is a reinforcing front sweeping across the Florida peninsula today. There will be a line of showers with embedded lightning strikes moving into north Central Florida by 10 a.m. and making its way to the Orlando metro by 2 p.m. Likely, these showers and storms will stay non-severe, but download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the showers in your neighborhood.

Once the front clears, much cooler air will usher in, with a wind shift out of the northwest. Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees in Orlando with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

