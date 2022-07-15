Strong storms with hail, lightning possible for Central Florida this weekend

If you've got outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to pack an umbrella: Central Florida will see lots of rain.

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Storms are in the forecast on this Friday through Saturday and Sunday. Friday's coverage looks the lowest out of the 3 days, boosting Saturday and Sunday into the 70%+ range as winds become more southerly.

Cloud to ground lightning, blinding downpours, small hail and gusty winds could accompany the strongest storms. Highest rain chances will peak inland, but don't rule out coastal action, especially on Sunday morning.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

The attractions trend hot and steamy on this Friday. Highs hit near 94 park side with a rise in rain chances during the afternoon and early evening hours. Pretty much a typical Florida Summer day. Much of the same can be expected at the attractions through Sunday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look pretty good on this Friday. Rain chances are generally low at 30% or less with much of the rain developing as the Atlantic seabreeze develops late morning into the early afternoon. Surf continues in the 1-2' range with a boost in the current southeast swell coming late Saturday into Sunday.

There remains a moderate risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beaches – stay safe! Boaters heading out into the Atlantic should use caution with storms in play and seas bumping up into the 4' range in the offshore waters.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain chances hold steady through the weekend as moisture remains high. Drier air could work into the region next week taking rain chances down a bit, temps increase into the mid-90s during this time. The tropics remain quiet with storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.