Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds likely to impact weekend in Central Florida

By Kristin Giannas
Published 
Updated 8:50AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Stormy weather to dampen weekend in Central Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Tornado Warning was issued for Brevard County on Friday morning as strong storms moved through Central Florida. 

The warning expired at 8:45 a.m.

A stationary front has moved into the area, bringing periodic downpours to the morning commute.

FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Trucks checks out wet road conditions

Friday is a Weather Impact Day in Central Florida as a line of storms move through Central Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck hit the roads to check out conditions for drivers.

FLOOD-ADV.png
HIGHS-TODA.png

There is a "FLOOD ADVISORY" in effect for Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties until 7:15 a.m. Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The risk of strong to severe storms increases on Saturday. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The same front remains in place and with daytime heating and the arrival of an upper-level system, strong storms will fire up after 12 p.m. sticking around through the evening hours.

FUTURE-RADAR.png
b2580bdf-SPC SATURDAY

The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Sunday brings another chance for rain before clearing out on Monday.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 