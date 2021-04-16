Study: This stretch of I-4 is the most dangerous road in America

We all know how busy Florida roads can get, but apparently, they're also very dangerous.

According to a new study by Teletrac Navman, Interstate 4 between Tampa and Daytona Beach is the deadliest road in America.

The study says it averages more than one fatality per mile. Between 2016 and 2019, 150 people were killed in collisions along that stretch of interstate.

This is the second time it has earned the dubious distinction. A section of U.S. 192 between Four Corners and Indialantic came in at number 3 on the list.

