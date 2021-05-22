Subtropical Storm Ana becomes our 1st named storm of 2021

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we already have our first named storm.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed Saturday morning northeast of Bermuda. The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph.

"A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday."

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Bermuda

Meanwhile, forecasters say a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has moved inland over southeastern Texas.

"Therefore, tropical cyclone formation is not expected. However, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today," the NHC said.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA forecasters said that there is a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The good news: they also said that they do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. Last year was record-breaking, as there were 30 named storms, requiring the use of the Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

In 2021, NOAA said that they expect 13 to 20 named storms, which can pack winds 39 mph or higher. Six to ten of those could become hurricanes, with winds increasing to 74 mph or higher. Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes, reaching winds of 111 mph or higher (Category 3 storms and up).

The next name on the hurricane list is Bill.

