Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Nicole continues on its path toward Florida prompting Hurricane Warning for portions of the east coast of Florida.

Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday night. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph.

"Strengthening is expected during the next 36 to 48 hours, and Nicole is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida," the National Hurricane Center said.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River Georgia

Anclote River Florida to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before potentially making landfall on Florida's east coast. The latest projected path has Nicole cutting a direct path through Central Florida – potentially as a tropical storm – before making a turn north. Most of Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty.

Several inches of rain are forecast is some areas and the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 85 mph and flooding is a major concern.

The east side of Florida could feel tropical force winds by Wednesday morning and then spreading across Central Florida by 2 a.m. on Thursday with hurricane force winds possible before decreasing in intensity.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says you should have your hurricane preps done by Wednesday, no later than 3 p.m. as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate. Power outages are possible.