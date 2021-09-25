Sunny skies, drier air make for a beautiful beach weekend

Happy weekend central Florida.

We have a very dry weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies. Our latest cool front has pushed south of our viewing area causing much drier conditions behind it. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s/near 90 across the interior and mid-80s along the coast.

The interior will remain mostly dry today, but southern Brevard and Osceola counties will have a 20%-30% chance for passing showers or an isolated storm or two, later this evening.

If you are heading to the beach or theme parks, make sure you stay hydrated and reapply sunscreen. The UV Index stays elevated this weekend, burn time is around 15 minutes.

