Super Bowl LV will host 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers

Super Bowl LV will have 22,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, the NFL announced Friday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release that the health care workers will be guests of the league to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic. The health care workers will come from hospitals in Tampa and other areas of Central Florida and will receive free tickets to the game.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

There will be 14,500 additional fans allowed to attend the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL said the protocols for fans attending the game outdoors include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless concession stands and other security checkpoints.

"Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the nation, I'd like to thank the many men and women who worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep people safe. I look forward to the positive impact this game will have on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can't wait for the big game."

Several teams began hosting fans throughout the season. Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., will each have a limited number of fans in the stands for the conference championship games.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Feb. 7.

