'Super fog': What to do if you get caught in it

Many of us are hearing the term ‘super fog’ for the first time after the deadly I-95 crashes in Volusia County this week. Experts believe the weather event may have played a part in the accidents that killed three people.

So what is it?

‘Super fog’ is a combination of dense fog and smoke. This super fog brought visibility down to less than 10 feet.

If you ever get caught in a situation like this, here's what the National Weather Service says you should do.

"The general rules still apply: if you ever drive into an area where the visibility is reduced, and it happens very suddenly, you can see clearly then you don’t see very much at all, the best thing to do is to slow down, increase the following distance between yourself and the car in front of you, and if you absolutely do not feel safe driving under these conditions either take the next exit off of the highway or pull completely off to the side of the road and wait for the fog to lift."

Here are a few more tips:

Troopers say turn on your hazards so you're more visible. Also, turn down the radio so you can hear what's around you. Finally, use the road markers in front of you as a guide instead of looking ahead.

