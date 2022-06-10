Suspect in custody after 2 women dead, man injured in Titusville shooting, police say

Titusville police have a suspect in custody who they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning.

According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives believe this was not a random attack and that the suspect is known to the victims. They say the area where the shooting happened appears to be a homeless camp.

This is an active investigation. More details are expected to be released at a later time. Check back for updates.