Suspects stole nearly 1,100 gallons of fuel from Central Florida gas station, police say

article

The St. Cloud Police Department is searching for two brazen gas thieves who they say stole nearly 1,100 gallons of fuel from a Central Florida gas station.

Police say on June 1, they responded after 1093 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from a station. They did not specify which station the crime took place at.

The suspects vehicles are white, Ford F250 trucks, possibly 2006-2009 models. One truck appears to have a black or dark-colored running board and the other has a silver or light-colored running board. Both appear to have a large tank in the back of the truck to store the fuel, according to police.

The trucks were last seen going northbound on Narcoossee Road.

MORE NEWS: Inflation: Higher hotel room rates could put damper on Florida tourism

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a white hat with the letter ‘R’ and a neon green long sleeved shirt, light-colored blue jeans or gray sweatpants with white shoes. The other is described as a Hispanic man wearing a fisherman's hat, sunglasses and possibly a dark gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mannix at 407-891-6729.