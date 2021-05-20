Swimmer goes missing in Cape Canaveral

article

A 50-year-old man from Michigan disappeared in the surf in Cape Canaveral on Wednesday afternoon and has not been found.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the man went missing around 4 p.m. at Cherie Down Park.

Several agencies including the Cocoa Beach Marine Unit and the Coast Guard searched the area without success.

The search was concluded around 8 p.m.