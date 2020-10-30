System in the Caribbean has 80-percent chance of forming

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a system in the southern Caribbean with a high chance of developing over the next few days.

Forecasters give it a 70-percent chance of becoming the next tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend and an 80-percent chance over the next 5 days.

"Conditions are conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves into the central and western Caribbean Sea."

As far as your forecast for Halloween weekend, some fabulous weather is in store.

A cold front will push through Central Florida on Friday and cooler temperatures will result. Widespread 70s in all locations, Northerly breezes and plentiful sunshine.

On Friday night, lows will fall into the 50s and 60s, skies remain mostly clear with a big bright blue full moon in the sky.

A few showers may pop up on Halloween but it is not expected to wash out the festivities. The FOX 35 WEATHER TEAM'S "HALLO-WEEN-O-METER" is showing rather comfy conditions Saturday evening.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on hurricane season.