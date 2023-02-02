Storm system to bring big weather changes to Central Florida this weekend

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a warm day Thursday ahead. The afternoon will feature more sunshine with winds turning southeasterly bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread low-80s. Stay hydrated.

BEACHES:

A mix of sun and clouds are expected at the beaches today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Surf height will be at 1-2' with a moderate risk for rip currents.

The UV Index is high, so don't forget your hat, sunglasses and reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a great day to head to the theme parks. Warm afternoon highs will reach the the low-mid 80s with plentiful sunshine. Stay hydrated as you walk around the attractions today.

OUTLOOK:

Central Florida remains in the 80s with dry weather today, but that all changes on Friday as a system arrives to Central Florida. That system will sweep across the Florida peninsula by Friday afternoon allowing for a chance of showers and storms at 70% coverage.

Right now we are not outlined for any severe weather; heavy rain, gusty winds and lighting will be possible. You can expect the weather to become breezy to downright windy over the weekend. More seasonable temperatures returns Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A few ocean blown showers will be in play for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday featuring rain chances at 30-40%. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.