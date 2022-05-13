Tammy Sytch arrest: Judge revokes bond for WWE star accused in deadly Florida crash

article

A judge on Friday revoked the bond for WWE legend and Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, who was arrested on several DUI charges after she allegedly struck another vehicle that killed a man in Daytona Beach.

Sytch was placed in handcuffs and taken to jail following the judge's decision.

Prosecutors had filed a motion to revoke her bond citing previous DUI convictions from states outside of Florida and saying she's a threat to the community.

According to officers, Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed with Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died that same day.

The 49-year-old was arrested a week ago at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. Police said her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. In its court motion, the state alleged Sytch had previously been convicted of a crime, including two DUI charges in 2015 in Pennsylvania, and years later violated probation. The state also alleged that Sytch's license was suspended.

Former professional wrestler Bill Demott says after this she should be stripped of her Hall of Fame title.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old Stych, known to WWE fans as "Sunny," made her professional wrestling debut the mid-1990s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.