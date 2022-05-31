Tammy Sytch arrest: WWE star returns to Florida court after bond is revoked

article

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch will be back in Volusia County court on Tuesday afternoon after a judge revoked her bond earlier this month.

Sytch was arrested on several felony DUI charges after allegedly striking another vehicle that killed a man in March in Daytona Beach. According to officers, Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed into Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 49-year-old was arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. Police said her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. In its court motion, the state alleged Sytch had previously been convicted of a crime, including two DUI charges in 2015 in Pennsylvania, and years later violated probation. The state also alleged that Sytch's license was suspended.

The 49-year-old Stych, known to WWE fans as "Sunny," made her professional wrestling debut the mid-1990s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

FOX 35 will update this story after Sytch's appearance in court. Check back for updates.



