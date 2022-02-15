Teen accused in serial road rage shootings bonds out of jail

The suspect in several Orange County road rage incidents is out of jail on $6,050 bond.

Investigators say the 19-year-old, who they described as a ‘menace,’ would sit in his car, lower his window and start shooting.

Emanuel Bullard was arrested for four different shootings. They say he shot at cars throughout Orange County since late December. Deputies say you can see the gun firing out the window in surveillance video captured during one incident.

They say an anonymous tip led them to finding Bullard.

According to an arrest report, the tip came in and led deputies to Bonneville Drive where they found the Mercedes with damage. During the execution of the warrant, deputies say Bullard fled into the woods behind the residence. He eventually surrendered.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Father accused of beating 9-year-old son over iPad app purchases

Research by The Trace, a non-profit journalism outlet, puts Florida at the top of the list for road rage incidents involving guns

AAA says fights on the road are all too common.

"AAA did survey drivers and found about 8 in 10 admitted to aggressive driving behaviors," Mark Jenkins said.

Officials say if you are ever involved in a road rage incident, do not engage with the other driver and instead, call the police.

Bullard is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting/throwing into an occupied vehicle.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.