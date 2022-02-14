Teen arrested in serial road rage shootings in Orange County: deputies

article

Orange County deputies have arrested a man who had reportedly been involved in several violent road rage shootings since December.

Deputies say someone in a black Mercedes, possibly a 2014 C250, has been firing shots at other vehicles in east Orange County.

"He is a menace and needs to be stopped," deputies tweeted last week. A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

On Monday, deputies announced the arrest of 19-year-old Emanuel Dandre Bullard. He's facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting/throwing into an occupied vehicle.

They say an anonymous tip led them to finding Bullard.

According to arrest report, the tip came in and led deputies to Bonneville Drive where they found the Mercedes with damage. During the of execution of the warrant, deputies say Bullard fled into the woods behind the residence. He eventually surrendered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

