Teen hospitalized after being struck by boat propeller in Indian River County

A teenage girl was critically injured in a boating accident on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on the Intracoastal Waterway, just south of Captain Hiram’s Restaurant at 1606 Indian River Drive, Sebastian, Florida.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were operating a small boat when it collided with a wake, causing the girl to be thrown overboard. She was then struck by the propeller, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on another boat came to rescue the girl and tow the vessel back to the dock, where emergency medical services were waiting. The injured girl was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. Her present condition is unknown. The boy did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

"It was pretty devastating," said Rebecca Rigaud, who was nearby at the time of the accident. "Knowing they were just out there enjoying the day, and just having fun, being young, and something like that in an instant will change your life."

"I grew up doing the exact same thing, so knowing that somebody went through that and is still in intensive care, I hope the best for her," said Mike Gerlach Jr., who was also nearby when the accident occurred.

People who saw the incident say many people were on the water last weekend.

"When you’re out there in something that small, I think you really have to stay away from where you’re going to have big wakes like that," Rigaud added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

"I hope she pulls through and everything turns out okay," Gerlach said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.