Teen on skateboard in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Winter Garden: police

A teenager who was riding their skateboard in Winter Garden was airlifted to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, police said.

The teen suffered severe injuries and is in the hospital in critical condition. Investigators are still working on the incident and gathering evidence on the suspect and their vehicle.

The crash happened around 4:55 p.m. near 4200 Winter Garden Vineland Road.

Police are encouraging the person responsible for the crash to contact the Winter Garden Police Department.

If anyone has information that will assist with this investigation, they should contact CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS or Master Police Officer Mike Rivera at 407-656-3636.

No other details have been released.