Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies to appear in court on Wednesday

A Central Florida teenager accused of breaking into a home and shooting at Volusia County deputies returns to the courtroom on Wednesday,

Nicole Jackson was just 14 at the time. She said no to a plea deal and now a judge will have to determine where she will go while she awaits trial.

Jackson is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shootout with Volusia County deputies last year. She is being tried as an adult.

Investigators say Jackson and a 12-year-old boy ran away from their foster home, broke into a home in Enterprise and started shooting at responding deputies with guns found in the house. Back in April, the state told Jackson a plea offer was still on the table, which would have been 20 years in prison followed by probation.

A judge also reminded her a trial could expose her to a life sentence, but Jackson said she still wanted to move forward.

Judge: "If you were to be convicted as charged, you have a possible life exposure which would mean the rest of your natural life would be served in prison. Do you understand that?

Jackson: Yes, your honor."

During the incident last year, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies did everything possible to not open fire on the children, including taking multiple rounds themselves. Jackson was shot during the incident. The 12-year-old who was involved in the shooting, now 13, was sentenced to a maximum risk assessment program followed by conditional release, not to exceed his 21st birthday. The boy had entered a no contest plea to the charges

