Terrifying video shows tornado conditions damage Ocala restaurant as man screams in car

An Ocala man shared terrifying video with FOX 35 after he says a tornado blew over his car and shattered his window while waiting in a restaurant's drive-thru on Saturday.

Alex Sierra was at the Dunkin' Donuts on SW College Rd. when weather got wild. In the video, heavy wind and rain beat on his car. At one point, the extreme conditions shattered his passenger side window!

"The tint is keeping it together," Sierra said.

"I got hit by a tornado, but made it out pretty lucky compared to others," he captioned the video. "Enjoy this 2 minute video of me screaming like a girl cause I thought I was going to be impaled."

After the tornado passes, the video shows the restaurant windows shattered with debris scattered around the area.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado tore through the Ocala area with winds reaching 110 miles per hour Saturday morning.

