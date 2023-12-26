Tesla recalls 120K vehicles with doors that may unlock during crash

Tesla is recalling 120,423 vehicles in the United States over the risk of doors unlocking during a crash, according to a report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the nation’s road safety regulator, on Friday, Dec. 22 announced the recall affecting the 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, saying those units failed to comply with certain federal safety standards for side-impact protection, according to Reuters. Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the problem.

In its largest recall ever in the Elon Musk-led company’s 20-year history last week, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles in the United States, covering nearly all its vehicles on American roads.

Federal regulators had cited "insufficient" safeguards over Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system against drive misuse, so the company initiated a voluntary recall to implement "additional checks" to encourage drivers to continue to pay attention to the roads even when Autopilot is active. "There may be an increased risk of a crash" when the Autopilot driver-assistance system is engaged, the NHTSA wrote last week, according to The Washington Post, "and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary."

Other major automakers announced recalls this week.

Toyota Motor Co. announced Wednesday the company is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy if sensors in the front passenger seat short circuit. The recall applies to Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, as well as some of the hybrids of those models, and some Lexus models, including the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, according to The Associated Press.

Honda issued a recall Monday of more than 2.5 million vehicles over a fuel pump issue that may result in the engine not starting or even stalling while driving, increasing the risk of crash or injury, the NHTSA said.

A document published by the NHTSA on Wednesday showed that General Motors had issued a stop sale of a select number of its 2024 model-year Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks over concern that the metal on the passenger side roof could split open. About 3,067 vehicles would be inspected as a result.

Last month, Toyota recalled 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs over concern their batteries could shift and catch fire.

