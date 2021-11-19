Thanksgiving week cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s

Rain moving across the Florida Peninsula from the Atlantic Ocean will continue through the early Saturday morning hours.

This afternoon, high temperatures stay in the 70s, while rain chances stay parked in the 40% range. Winds will continue to be very gusty, especially along the coast. Gusty breezes will also create some awful boating conditions with small craft advisories in play today-Sunday.

The next big cold front arrives early next week. Rain chances look rather slim with this system with the bigger story remaining the chill behind the front.

Wake up temps by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be down in the 30s and 40s. The coldest, lowest of the low through the period will be Wednesday morning. Definitely a good time to throw a log on the fire and bundle up!

On Thanksgiving Day, expect great weather locally. Highs will hit in the lower 70s with bright Central Florida sunshine! Happy Thanksgiving from the Fox 35 Storm Team!

