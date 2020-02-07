The Fight Against 15: Opponents of $15 minimum wage increase

A new political action committee is poised to fight a proposed amendment that would raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars per hour. The proposal will be on the ballot for Florida voters to consider in November.

The Political Action Committee, led by Carol Dover, President, and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association wants voters to vote "No."

Dover says a 15 dollar per hour minimum wage will hurt more than it helps. She says small businesses could go under and larger companies could be forced to lay off employees to keep labor costs in line.

Attorney John Morgan has championed the "Fight for 15" movement. Spending millions of dollars of his own money to get the measure before voters. Morgan says everyone deserves a living wage.