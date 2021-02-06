The perfect Super Bowl appetizer: Greek Nachos

article

It is Super Bowl weekend and the biggest question always is, "What are you serving at your gameday party?" FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has the perfect recipe for you.

She puts a Greek twist on the classic nachos. This Greek Nacho recipe is easy to make and you can have all the ingredients prepared ahead of time, so on game day, all you must do is assemble!

You have the choice to buy premade pita chips and tzatziki sauce, or you can opt to make your own. Another great twist to this dish would be to use heated French fries as the base instead of pita chips to make loaded Greek fries.

Your family and friends will love this appetizer! Make sure to share your photos with us on social media, at Allison Gargaro FOX 35.

Ingredients:

1 bag of pita chips (or you can make your own)

1 cup tzatziki sauce

2 chicken breasts, shredded

1 tomato, diced

1/2 red onion, finely diced

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/4 cup sliced olives

1/2 cup feta cheese

dill for garnish

Method:

Spread your pita chips in a thin layer on a serving dish.

Add your chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives a feta cheese across the pita chips.

Drizzle the tzatziki sauce on top and garnish with dill.

Enjoy!