These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out.
It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
The report was compiled by a lawn care website using a variety of aggregated data points across four main categories – pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction – and looked at median air quality index, water quality violations, greenhouse-gas emissions per capita, as well as home conditions, and number of junkyards and recycling centers.
A total of 48 cities were eliminated from the list, according to the published methodology, because data was lacking for a fair comparison. The final sample size was 152 cities.
Good news for Florida, none of our cities made the top 5 cleanest or dirtiest.
Top 5 dirtiest cities in the U.S.
- Houston, Texas
- Newark, New Jersey
- San Bernardino, California
- Detroit, Michigan
- Jersey City, New Jersey
Top 5 cleanest cities in the U.S.
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Sunnyvale, California
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Fremont, California
Here is Florida, nine cities made the list, including Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, St. Petersburg, Port St. Lucie, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee.
Here is how Florida cities ranked
- Hollywood (#18)
- Fort Lauderdale (#20)
- Orlando (#24)
- Tampa (#38)
- Miami (#41)
- St. Petersburg (#61)
- Port St. Lucie (#75)
- Jacksonville (#93)
- Tallahassee (#130)