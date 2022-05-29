‘This student’s behavior is sickening’: Florida 5th grader arrested for mass shooting threat

article

A 10-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after deputies say he sent a text message threatening a mass shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it learned of the threatening message sent by the fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School on Saturday.

The School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research, according to LCSO. Due to the nature of the incident, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division took up the case.

The boy was arrested following an interview with detectives.

"This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second, not one second, to investigate this threat."

Marceno added, "Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences."

The child has been charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.