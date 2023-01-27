Union representing Disney World employees urging workers to reject company's latest wage offer

Disney union workers are on the verge of rejecting the company's wage offer alleging that the raises are not enough to pay for the cost of living in Central Florida.

The company said its offer will guarantee cast members close to 10% of an average increase immediately, but workers said that is not enough.

In a statement to FOX 35, a Disney spokesperson said, "This very strong offer provides our Cast Members with a nearly 10% average increase immediately and guaranteed raises for the next four years with every single non-tipped Cast Member promised at least a $20 starting wage during the contract, and the majority seeing a 33% to 46% increase during that time."

All six unions representing workers in the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) are recommending that members vote no on Disney's contract proposal to keep fighting for a better pay rate.

A press release from the union states:

"Disney is proposing raises of $1 a year for most workers, but $1 is not enough to pay for the cost-of-living crisis that workers are facing in Central Florida. Rent and other expenses have skyrocketed, leaving workers in a state of emergency. This offer leaves behind a clear majority of the workforce and would offer only a $1 raise to over 30,000 cast members."

But Disney said 25% of non-tipped STCU roles will reach $20 an hour wages in the first year of the contract with nearly one-third of STCU cast members seeing an hourly wage increase by 16%.

Disney's offer also includes the current pension and introduces an additional 401K option.

The union is urging Disney to pay its workers an immediate $18 an hour.