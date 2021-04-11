Thousands reported without power as storms move through Central Florida

Strong storms are moving through Central Florida, leaving thousands without power.

Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. The biggest threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and dangerous lightning. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible too.

RELATED: Strong storms, gusty winds, and hail in Central Florida

As of 12:30 p.m. these outages were reported online:

Duke Energy:

Power outages across Central Florida, including 2,000 affected customers near SeaWorld, Orlando, another 2,000 near Doctor Phillips, and 1,000 more near Oviedo. Hundreds of other customers are affected as well.

Advertisement

OUTAGE MAP HERE

OUC:

Fewer than 10 outages across Central Florida.

OUTAGE MAP HERE

TECO: At least 1,200 outages across Polk County.

OUTAGE MAP HERE

FP&L:

At least 33 outages near Ocala.

OUTAGE MAP HERE

The FOX 35 Storm Team will track the storms as they pass through.

LIVE UPDATES: Mobile users click here for live storm updates

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.