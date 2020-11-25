Thousands traveling to and from Central Florida for Thanksgiving

Even with the CDC urging Americans to stay home, thousands are traveling either to or from Central Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday with Wednesday expected to be one of the busiest days.

Orlando International Airport is expecting to have nearly 37,000 people fly out on Wednesday.

"In spite of the travel warnings if you will – there are still people coming here and they’re going to continue to come here," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Orange County leaders say Orlando is a popular destination this Thanksgiving. Orlando International Airport has become the second busiest airport in the nation when it usually ranks between 5th and 7th. However, airport leaders say Thanksgiving travel is down about 60-percent compared to last year.

FOX 35 News has talked to travelers throughout the week who were taking precautions by wearing masks in the airport. They were not too worried about traveling.

Many of them are here to visit the theme parks.

Airport leaders are tracking the amount of people traveling to Central Florida. They expect the busiest travel days to be this Sunday and Saturday with more than 40,000 people flying.

