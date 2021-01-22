Three Orlando residents win $1M each on scratch-off tickets

article

We’re only a few weeks into the new year and three Central Florida residents are starting off with a lot more money after winning $1 million each on scratch-off tickets.

Thach Randazzo, Georgie Negron Marrero, and Luis Curet, all of Orlando, each claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize within the last few weeks.

Randazzo purchased her winning $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off ticket from Winn Dixie, located at 340 South State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs.

TRENDING: 11-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark pinged off Florida coast

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

Negron Marrero scored his winning THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off ticket from Save A Ton, located at 1095 West State Road 434, in Winter Springs.

Advertisement

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

MORE NEWS: Woman, 35, was given 'leftover' COVID-19 vaccine dose

Curet bought his winning 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket from a Mobil gas station, located at 1979 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

If you are feeling lucky, you could try to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $970 million. The drawing is Friday night.