Thursday to bring slightly cooler temperatures, chance of passing showers

Expect another round of heat on Thursday, but slightly cooler and showers will not be as widespread as yesterday.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s inland with upper 70s along the coast. The heat index or "feels like" temperatures will easily head into the 90s. Sunshine is expected early with clouds increasing by early afternoon.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The main driver for Thursday's rainfall is a front that will literally sink south into North Florida.

Lots of muggy air to the south of the front will combine with a few other local factors to develop some potentially isolated strong storms.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM through the day for updates and make sure you've downloaded the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App.