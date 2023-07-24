TIMELINE: Showers, storms to kick off early across Central Florida Monday

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a hot and humid Monday ahead with an earlier onset of showers and thunderstorms. Showers and storms push onshore along the Gulf coast and will continue to push east through Central Florida into this afternoon. Rain will arrive around lunchtime in cities west of I-4 and then increase in coverage toward our east coast this afternoon.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and a brief tornado near the Atlantic coast is possible. Afternoon highs reach the low-90s across the Orlando metro and along our east coast. Cities in our northwest viewing area will reach the upper-80s.

BEACHES: Partly cloudy skies are expected early on this Monday, but stormy skies arrive by lunch time. Rounds of heavy rain will be possible with lightning along the coast through dinner time. When thunder roars, make sure to head indoors. Highs will warm to the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper-70s. There is a moderate rip current risk this afternoon.

THEME PARKS: Stay hydrated at the theme parks today. Forecast highs reach the low-90s today before rain arrives around lunchtime. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible at times. It is a good idea to keep a poncho with you.

OUTLOOK: Hot and humid weather continues with daily shower and storm chances through this week. Highs remain in the 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main weather threats as the week goes on. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track and storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don continues to weaken and will eventually dissipate within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Invest 95L. A weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic.

While this system has not become any better organized recently, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward toward the eastern Caribbean Sea. It currently has a 20% of development over the next seven days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to watch this feature closely.