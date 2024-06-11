TIMELINE: Tropical moisture brings heavy rain and storms to Central Florida

Wednesday and Thursday have been designated as FOX 35 Weather Impact Days due to numerous slow-moving showers, downpours, and storms expected to impact the area. Most of the weather activity is anticipated in the afternoons and evenings.

Rainfall amounts will be difficult to predict and vary significantly across small areas. Some locations may receive over 6 inches of rain in the next two days, while others might see less than an inch, depending on where storms linger.

By Friday, weather activity is expected to decrease slightly, with rain chances dropping to 40% from 80% on Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend forecast for Central Florida looks much drier and a bit brighter.

Early next week, the forecast for Central Florida is mostly dry, with just an isolated thunderstorm possible. Rain activity is expected to shift into the western Gulf, affecting Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana, moving away from Florida.

There is potential for a notable tropical storm to form next week in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. However, no formation is expected to impact Florida weather.

LOOKING AHEAD: There are more shower and thunderstorm chances every day this week across Central Florida. With tropical moisture at play, this means a lot of much-needed rain is on the way, which hopefully helps reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state.

Tropical downpours will likely occur each day with increased potential for flooding by the end of the week. Models are coming together on where the highest rain totals, but for now a range of 2-6" seems like the sweet spot in Central Florida.

A few isolated spots, especially areas south of Orlando, could see higher totals. We'll also see a big change in temperatures this week. After today, highs will struggle to break out of the 80s, with most days topping out in the mid- to upper 80s.

