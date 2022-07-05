TIMELINE: Here's when storms will pop up around Central Florida on Tuesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Muggy Tuesday with feels-like temps around 101° this afternoon. Scattered storms mainly between 2 and 7 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions on this Tuesday looks similar to days past. Highs near 92 during the afternoon, mixed skies. Showers and storms pop-up after 2 p.m. Lightning remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will reach upper-80s. Rain chances look fairly slim and in the 20% range. Rip current risk remains moderate, especially after 12 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures remain in the low-90s and at times mid-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range from 30%-50% later this week. The tropics are nice and quiet at this time with tropical storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.

