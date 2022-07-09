TIMELINE: Here's when storms will roll through Central Florida on Saturday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot and muggy on this Saturday with feels-like temperatures from 102°-107°. Scattered storms are likely mainly between 2pm and 7pm. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions today looks similar to days past. Highs near 96° during the afternoon with mixed skies. Isolated storms after 2pm. Lightning remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 2-3' range. The rip current risk is moderate before 10am this morning and again by late afternoon.. Temperatures in the upper-80s/ low-90s with the chance for storms this afternoon/ evening.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Our daily afternoon storm chances remain at 40%-50%, but pick up once again early next week as a front comes down and stalls over the region.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s through the extended forecast. Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits for at least the next five days. The tropics are nice and quiet at this time, tropical formation is not expected for the next 5 days. There is Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean this weekend.