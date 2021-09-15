TIMELINE: Inspiration4 crew schedule leading up to launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday night, four people are scheduled to blast off from Florida on a 3-day mission to space on the first all-civilian crew.
They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule for the Inspiration4 mission and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.
"We are doing everything for the first time. We are writing a couple of them, breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand. Well, we get to kind of do things our own way," said Chris Sembroksi.
A CEO, cancer survivor, engineer, and professor are all writing new rules for space travel. Each of them is bringing something different to the space table.
Here's a breakdown of Wednesday's countdown schedule ahead of 8:02 p.m. liftoff (all times are approximate):
Hr/Min/Sec
00:45:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
00:42:00 Crew access arm retracts
00:37:00 Dragon's launch escape system is armed
00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins
00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins
00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
00:05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power
00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks
00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff
FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.
