Timeline: Showers and storms expected in Central Florida

By Allison Gargaro and FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - East Central Florida has a hot and humid Sunday ahead.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s. 

orlando-today.jpg

However, we start the day with partly cloudy skies, then storms will slowly move into the region. 

headlines.jpg

The east coast sea breeze will dominate today. It pushes inland just after lunchtime, and the east coast and west coast sea breeze collide over the west side of the peninsula. That is where we can expect some stronger storms tonight. 

2pm.jpg
8pm.jpg

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are likely in North Central Florida. 

