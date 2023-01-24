TIMELINE: Storm system approaching Florida could bring damaging winds, tornadoes

Today's high: 73 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

After a chilly start to our Tuesday, temps will rise nicely into the lower 70s, perhaps some upper 60s in the northern beachfront areas. Skies will blend with sun and clouds, skies dry all day.

BEACHES:

Beaches look great with mixed skies and an easterly breeze. Temps hang near 70 or so by the afternoon. Water temps are in the 60s, rip current risk is low. Surf shows at 1-2' today as a modest north wind swell courses into the surf zone.

THEME PARKS:

You'll need a jacket to start your day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs reaching low-mid 70s under a canopy of mixed skies, dry all day.

OUTLOOK:

We've declared Wednesday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY mainly after 4pm with emphasis on our northern counties (FOX 51 WOGX). A strong line of storms will develop across the Gulf South today and move steadily east overnight into Wednesday morning. Severe weather risk will increase today and tonight from Houston, Texas all the way over to the Western Florida Panhandle.

A LEVEL 3 VERY LIKELY mode of severe weather will be possible in these areas. Impacts will include damaging winds and tornadoes. On Wednesday, the severe weather risk shifts through the Florida Panhandle and into the Northern Florida Peninsula. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM has issued a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for Wednesday afternoon-after 4pm as the northern parts of the viewing are labeled a "LEVEL-2 LIKELY" risk/mode of severe weather at that time.

Impacts could include damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, heavy rain and lightning. Closer to Orlando, storms are also possible Wednesday evening, but most forecast models are not bringing severe storms into the Metro. We'll be tracking regardless! Expect a drop in temps late week behind the front with highs returning to the 60s and lows in the 40s.