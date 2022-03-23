TIMELINE: Storms expected to impact Orlando, Central Florida on Thursday

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the risk for potentially severe weather in Florida. That is why we have declared Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

THURSDAY

The cold front driving the rain chances is currently located over North Florida. Areas behind the front will see cooler temperatures through the day. 60s in North Florida, 80s along the Space Coast. The area still remains in a "LEVEL 1" possible threat for a few strong to locally severe storms.

Isolated, damaging wind gusts, small hail and lightning strikes will remain the primary issues in the stronger storms. The bulk of the action arrives after 11 a.m. with storm intensity rising through 12 p.m. Skies remain active into the afternoon hours with coverage easing up after 5 p.m. Showers will remain possible into the late night hours and much of the rain will be out of the viewing area by early Friday.

FRIDAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Skies will continue clearing through Friday morning, paving the way into some gorgeous weekend weather and sun filled skies. Lows tonight will fall into the cool 50s as we rise up early Friday morning.

You might want to make those outdoor plans for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will settle in the 70s both days and sunshine out in full force! Enjoy!

